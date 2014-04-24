UTA Signs Wrestling Brand TNA

UTA signed Thursday Nashville-based TNA Entertainment, the company behind Spike TV’s IMPACT Wrestling, a weekly wrestling show that averages 1.4 million viewers per week and is also broadcast in 120 countries.

TNA also produces more than 100 live IMPACT Wrestling events per year, as well as pay-per-view events. Among TNA’s wrestling stars are Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Kurt Angle, Eric Young, Magnus, James Storm, MVP, Gail Kim and the Knockouts.

“UTA’s diverse range of capabilities make them an ideal partner to help TNA add tremendous visibility and value to the global IMPACT Wrestling brand,” said Dixie Carter, TNA Entertainment president. “We are confident that by working with the UTA team, we will not only expand our wrestling business in exciting ways, but we will also build new entertainment ventures and properties.”