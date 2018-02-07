UTA Names Lyndsay Harding Chief Financial Officer

United Talent Agency has named Lyndsay Harding chief financial officer, the talent and entertainment company announced Wednesday.



Harding comes to UTA from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, where she served as CFO.



“Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior management team,” said Andrew Thau, UTA’s chief operating officer. “A highly regarded and respected executive, Lyndsay brings tremendous experience both within the entertainment business and finance. As we continue to take advantage of the tremendous transformation taking place in an increasingly complex industry, Lyndsay’s role will be pivotal to our further diversification and growth.”



Harding, who begins her role at UTA March 19, succeeds Jeff Dalla Betta as CFO.



“Through acquisitions and expansion of its core business, UTA has built a platform that’s poised for tremendous growth,” said Harding. “I’m thrilled to be joining UTA at such an exciting time for the company and to be part of the leadership team that will build on past success to take UTA to the next level. While saying goodbye to my Amblin family won’t be easy, Jeremy Zimmer and the entire team at UTA have created a very special place, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to impact its future direction.”