UTA Launching Online Channel

United Talent Agency is launching an online channel to showcase its clients and find new ones. UTA's online division has paired with San Diego-based Internet television company Veoh Networks, which will house the UTAO channel, which is slated to launch in February.

UTAO launched in October 2006 to solicit new talent seeking representation, and has since received "thousands" of submissions, says UTA's head of digital media Brent Weinstein. The ad-supported online network, open to all Veoh users, will serve as a designated place for talent to submit unsolicited projects. It will also showcase work from existing clients.

Veoh, backed by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company, Spark Capital, Time Warner Inc. and others, lets viewers create and publish short- and long-form videos, as well as subscribe to niche channels. Eisner, along with UTA board member Jeremy Zimmer, brokered this deal.