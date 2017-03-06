USTelecom Names Government Affairs Senior VP

Telecom trade group USTelecom has named Galen Roehl senior VP of government affairs.



Roehl joined USTelecom in 2014 as VP of government affairs.



Before that he had been a telecom advisor to Sens. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).



“Congress has a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a lasting difference for all Americans when it comes to the nation’s broadband future," said USTelecom President Jonathan Spalter. "I am thrilled that Galen Roehl will help lead the charge on Capitol Hill and with the Administration on behalf of USTelecom’s members and their millions of customers to pursue our ‘Broadband First’ agenda,” Spalter said.



That difference could include major investments in broadband infrastructure and rolling back the reclassification of ISPs under Title II.