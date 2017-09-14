USTA CEO Katrina Adams To Receive NAMIC’s Mickey Leland Award

The National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications has named United States Tennis Association (USTA) chairman of the board, CEO and president Katrina Adams as its Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award Recipient.



Adams, the first African-American and youngest person to serve as CEO of the sports organization, will receive the award during the 31stAnnual NAMIC Conference Sept. 27 in New York, according to the diversity organization.



Currently in her second two-year term as the USTA’s chairman of the board, CEO and president, Adams also serves as chairman of the US Open, which this year saw four Americans - Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Venus Williams - in the women’s semi-finals for the first time since 1985. Stephens went on to claim her first major title as the winner of the 2017 US Open.



