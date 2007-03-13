USC’s Walter Cronkite Award Winners Named

KING Seattle , the NBC Television Stations and ABC News were among the winners of Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism, selected by the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

KING and WBAL Baltimore grabbed honors for Local Broadcast Station, New England Cable News (NECN) won for Local Cable Station, Large Market, the NBC stations won for Large Station Group and Hearst-Argyle Television got the top spot for the fourth time in a row among Small Station Groups.

Meanwhile, ABC News won best National Network Program for This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and also grabbed a Special Achievement award for Brian Ross’ work on breaking the story about disgraced Congressman Mark Foley.

The Cronkite awards will be presented at USC April 19, with FCC Commissioner Michael J. Copps doing the keynote.

The full list of winners appears here.