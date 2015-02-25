USC Annenberg’s Media Center Named for Chen, Moonves, CBS

USC Annenberg’s media center was officially named The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center on Wednesday.

The 20,000-square-foot, two-story state-of-the-art media center, which combines student-run television, radio, digital and public relations operations, is part of Wallis Annenberg Hall, which opened last October at the University of Southern California. Chen, a 1991 graduate of USC Annenberg, is the host of CBS’ The Talk and Big Brother. Her husband, Moonves, is president and CEO of CBS Corp., as well as a past member of USC Annenberg’s Board of Councilors.

“This generous gift from Julie Chen and Les Moonves prepares today’s communication and journalism students for the world of tomorrow by mastering cross-discipline technology in a real-world setting,” said USC president C. L. Max Nikias.

Added Chen: “Spending time with the bright, engaged students I’ve met at USC Annenberg — and seeing these cutting-edge studios and workspaces come to life — energized and motivated me to be involved and hopefully make an impact on future generations of journalists and communicators.”