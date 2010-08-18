USA's New ‘Facing Kate' to Premiere in January

USA's newest original series Facing Kate will join the line-up in January, along with new episodes from summer hits Royal Pains and White Collar, the network announced Wednesday.

New episodes of other original series Psych and Burn Notice will premiere at 10 p.m. on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, respectively.

Facing Kate stars Sarah Shahi (Life, The L Word) as Kate Reed, a top litigator turned mediator trying to resolve conflict with her clients, boss, stepmother and ex-husband.

The series is created and written by Michael Sardo and produced by Universal Cable Productions. Sardo and Steve Stark are the executive producers.