USA's 'Monk' Finale Sets Cable Record

The series finale of Monk, a show which paved the way for original dramas on basic cable when it launched in 2002, went out with a bang Friday, Dec. 4.



The finale drew 9.4 million total viewers, the best numbers ever for any single episode of a basic cable drama series, and up 37% from the series' previous high. The program also drew 3.2 million adults 18-49, and 3.7 million 25-54, both series highs.



Monk's momentum carried over to the freshman season finale of White Collar, which drew a series best 5.55 million total viewers, including 2.1 million persons 18-49 and 2.5 million 25-54.