USA's 'Burn Notice' Gets Seventh Season

USA Network on Wednesday renewed Burn Notice for a seventh season.

With the 13-episode renewal, the net's longest-running original drama will become USA's third show to reach the 100 episode milestone, joining Monk and Psych (which will reach 100 next year). Currently in its sixth season, Burn Notice is averaging 4.4 million viewers. The show returns with the last eight episodes Thursday.

"Burn Notice is like a fine wine that gets better with age," said USA Network copresidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. "Delivering high-octane action, gripping drama and nearly 7 million viewers for the mid-season finale, this veteran series is a proven staple of our portfolio."

In the past few weeks, USA has renewed drama Suits, picked up reality series Partners in Crime and canceled two series: Fairly Legal and Common Law.