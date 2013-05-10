USA's 'Burn Notice' to End After Seventh Season

USA said Friday that the upcoming seventh season of Burn Notice would be the show's last.

The net's longest-running original drama will premiere the now final season June 6 at 9 p.m. It will join Psych and Monk as the network's third series to pass the 100 episode mark.

"Burn Notice has had an incredible run over the last six years, and we could not be more proud of the extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the cameras who have collectively made this show into one of the most popular and lauded shows on TV today," said Chris McCumber, USA Network copresident.

"From day one, Burn Notice's characters, storylines and mythology have consistently captivated a massive audience, and this final season will raise the stakes even higher, leading up to a spectacular series finale," added Jeff Wachtel, copresident of USA Network.

USA is currently developing a medical drama with Burn Notice's creator Matt Nix.