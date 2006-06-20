USA Wrestles To Win

Big audiences for wrestling helped USA again rank as the top ad-supported basic cable network for the week, with TNT coming in a close second on the strength of the premieres of its summer original dramas. USA averaged 2.84 million total viewers during prime, while TNT averaged 2.73 for the week ending June 18, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The networks' collective Monday-night programming June 12 - TNT's two dramas and two showings of wrestling on USA - posted the four-most-watched shows of the week. TNT's record-breaking season-two premiere of The Closer came in first, averaging 8.28 million total viewers June 12 at 9 p.m. USA's WWE programming at 10 p.m. took second with 5.8 million viewers. TNT's Saved premiere at 10 p.m.was third with 5.1 million viewers, and USA's WWE programming at 9 p.m. was fourth with 4.92 million.

Non-ad-supported Disney Channel outranked both USA and TNT in total viewers for the week with 2.9 million. The network was boosted by its newest original movie, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, which drew 5.65 million total viewers to its June 16 premiere at 8 p.m.