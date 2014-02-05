USA to Wrap 'Psych' After Eighth Season

USA is closing the doors on one of its longest running series, announcing Wednesday that Psych will end its run following its eighth season.

The series finale is set for March 26. Following the finale, a one-hour live show, Psych After Show will air at 10 p.m., featuring a Q&A with series creator Steve Franks and the entire cast taped in front of a studio audience in Los Angeles.

Psych is one of only three original series for USA to pass 100 episodes; Burn Notice and Monk—both of which are off the air—are the other two.

At its best, the detective dramedy averaged north of 4 million viewers per episode, though it's current season opened last month to just over 2 million, even dipping below that in subsequent weeks.

“Psych has made an indelible imprint on the television landscape, with a unique brand of comedy,” said USA Network president Chris McCumber. “The final season celebrates the iconic characters that have made this show so beloved and will be an exclamation point on the series’ incredible run. And while the series will wrap in March somehow I don’t believe we’ve heard the last of Shawn and Gus.”