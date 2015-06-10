USA Win Powers Fox to Women's World Cup Record

The USA team's 3-1 win over Australia in a FIFA Women's World Cup group-stage opening match in Winnipeg on Monday drew 3.31 million viewers and was the most-watched game ever in the group stages of a Women's World Cup. It also set a record for a soccer match on Fox Sports 1, the programmer said.

That victory for the USA squad, in its first group-stage match in the 2015 tournament, topped the previously known record of 2.457 million who watched USA-Denmark on June 19, 1999, Fox said, citing available Nielsen records.

It said the audience was more than three times bigger than watched the first U.S. match in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup (1.074 million).

