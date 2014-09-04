USA, Verizon Team for College Tour

USA Network will partner with Verizon on a seven-campus college tour to promote tolerance and diversity and combat discrimination and abuse. The lead up to the Characters Unite College Tour will feature a contest in which students can enter their schools for a chance to be one of the host campuses.

Students at the campuses visited will be able to create free t-shirts with the slogan “I won’t stand for …” filling in the blank at the end, and to take a photo to share on USA's Characters Unite gallery and on social media. Information about anti-dating abuse campaign loveisrespect and Verizon’s anti-domestic abuse program Hopeline will also be provided to students.

“The Characters Unite College Tour and Competition represents our continued effort to inspire students to speak out against hate, abuse and discrimination,” said USA senior VP of public affairs Toby Graff. “We are proud to partner with Verizon and their HopeLine campaign to encourage today’s students, our future leaders, to become champions of change at their schools and in their communities.”

Students can enter the competition at charactersunitecollegetour.com from Sept. 3-28. Each entry counts as one vote for the respective student’s school. The top-rated school at the end of the competition will have the opportunity to host one of the tour stops and be visited by the star of a USA series.

“Verizon’s culture of diversity and inclusion is the core of who we are as a company and allows our employees to unleash their full talent and potential,” said Verizon director of workforce performance Michelle Watts. “We’re proud to join the Characters Unite College Tour to help engage the brightest minds of tomorrow in creating a more open and respectful society, and make a positive difference in the world.”