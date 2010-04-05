USA Unveils Development Slate

USA Network has pulled back the curtain on its 2010-2011

development slate. Among the shows in the pipeline are projects from The

Office's Steve Carrell, ER's Anthony Edwards and Best In Show's

John Michael Higgins.

The NBC Universal-owned cable network says it is also in

talks with Psych creator Steve Franks, In Plain Sight executive

producer John McNamara and Facing Kate writer Jan Nash to develop new

projects.

The projects in development are:

Untitled John Michael Higgins/ Insurance Adjuster Project:

From Higgins and Steve Carrell, the series would follow Bob Welsh, "a crusading

middle class insurance investigator who proves that sometimes

the dullest jobs are the most exciting as he ferrets out high stakes

dramas," according to a description. Thom Hinkle (The Rockford Files) is

also on board as executive producer. The project is from Universal Cable

Productions.

The Velvet Hammer: From Gail Gilchriest

and Kevin Murphy, with Anthony Edwards on board as executive

producer. The series follows Candy

Carter, a Texas

native and single mother who also happens to be an FBI agent, returning home to

help her fellow Texans and rediscover her roots. The series is from CBS

Television Studios and Grand Central Entertainment, with Cheryl Dolins on board

as executive producer for Grand Central.

A Legal Mind: From writer Aaron Korsh (The Deep

End) and executive producers David Bartis and Gene Klein of Dutch

Oven, the series would follow a 20-something slacker who gets recruited to join

an elite corporate law firm. The project is from Universal Cable Productions.

Robyn: From Becky Hartman Edwards (Parenthood),

the project is a modern take on Robin Hood, with the young title character

ripping off the decadent upper class and redistributing the wealth to the poor.

The project is from Universal Cable Productions.

Gay Walch Project: From Walsh and Burrad Marsh, the series

would follow mom Karen Burke, who has to clean up after her husband after he

gets in too deep with the mob, while juggling the needs of three kids. The

project is from Universal Cable Productions.

Stick: From writers Mark Altman & Steve Kriozere

(Castle) and executive producers Steve Stark (Medium,) and Russ

Buchholz (Facing Kate), the project would follow NHL player Chris

"Stick" Blake, who gets suspended from his team is forced to attend anger

management classes after being too rough on the ice. He decides to channel his

anger toward helping people that the law can't (or won't) help. The project is

from Universal Cable Productions.

Untitled Cullen Brothers Project: From writers Mark Cullen

and Rob Cullen (Las Vegas),

the series would follow two estranged brothers who end up on the same FBI task

force. One is by the book, the other is a shoot first, ask questions later

type. Dave Broome (Biggest Loser) and Steven Burnett from 25/7

Productions. Aaron Kaplan (Made of Honor), Jim Clemente (Criminal

Minds) and Tim Clemente (Copout,) also executive produce. The

project is from Universal Cable Productions.

"With the proven power of the ‘Characters Welcome' brand guiding our development, USA has produced a stunning track record of number one new original series for four consecutive years, and has grown the network into a trusted destination for quality programming," president, original programming for USA Network and co-head of original content for Universal Cable Productions Jeff Wachtel said. "These new projects all combine strong characters and superior storytelling, offering viewers the kind of exceptionally written, aspirational originals they won't find anywhere else."