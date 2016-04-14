USA Unveils ‘Bold’ New Tagline

USA Network has revealed its character-driven new slogan, We The Bold, that it says encapsulates the cable network’s “evolved” programming strategy and “telegraphs a new, distinct point of view for the brand.” USA said the tagline evokes courage, resiliency, risk-taking and authenticity.

“From Mr. Robot to Colony to WWE, USA is actively taking big swings with programming that is more daring than ever before,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “‘We The Bold’ reflects the kind of stories we want to tell–rich, captivating stories about unlikely heroes who defy the status quo, push boundaries and are willing to risk everything for what they believe in.”

USA introduced the slogan “Characters Welcome” a decade ago. It and the “Bold” new one “reflect our culture and spirit in a timely and aspirational way, and serves as an inclusive rallying cry for our programming, characters and audience,” said Alexandra Shapiro, executive VP, marketing & digital, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this new positioning to life and to ultimately allow our fans to help imbue it with meaning.”

‘We The Bold’ is revealed Thursday via three marketing pieces, told from the points of view of USA characters Elliot from Mr. Robot (Rami Malek), Katie of Colony (Sarah Wayne Callies), and WWE superstar Roman Reigns. All three spots organically feature “We The Bold” within the context of each series’ world.

Mr. Robot in particular has been a critical and commercial hit for USA, and Malek a breakout star as a detached young urban hacker.

Next up in the marketing initiative are Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) of Suits, Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best and Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) from Queen of the South.