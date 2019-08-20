USA to Run WWE Series Opposite TNT’s Upstart

USA Network is adding a new wrestling show from WWE that will appear Wednesday nights, when WarnerMedia’s TNT is launching its series from the upstart league All Elite Wrestling.

Under a new agreement with WWE, the new series Nxt, will be live on USA starting Sept. 18.

Nxt, which features new and upcoming wrestlers, has been appearing on Wednesday nights on WWE’s streaming network. It launched in 2010.

All Elite Wrestling is set to debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the Nxt brand,” said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman & CEO. “Over the long term our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

Smackdown begins airing on Fox this fall.

“USA Network and WWE have one of the longest and most successful partnerships in television history,” said Chris McCumber, president, Entertainment Networks – USA and Syfy. “As the #1 cable entertainment network, we’re excited to add Nxt to our weekly lineup alongside powerhouse flagship Raw, and to bring a new generation of Superstars to a wide audience.”