USA to Hold WWE Holiday Week Dec. 17-21

USA Network holds its WWE Holiday Week Monday, Dec. 17 to Friday, Dec. 21. The stunt includes the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops, which will feature Jon Stewart.

That happens Dec. 20.

Monday has Monday Night Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and other WWE Superstars in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Tuesday features Smackdown Live, with Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Charlotte Flair and other Superstars at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Wednesday, it’s the special New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered Year End Super Spectacular, as The New Day looks at the unforgettable moments in wrestling this year.

Thursday, it’s the two-hour Tribute to the Troops, with a special appearance by Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, and country star Morgan Wallen.

After that, it’s a Miz & Mrs. marathon, featuring WWE couple The Miz and Maryse as they navigate married life.

Friday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in 2015 film San Andreas.

Talk Stoop also gets in on the WWE fun, as Nessa Diab hosts episodes featuring Superstars Rousey, the Bella Twins, Nia Jax and others.