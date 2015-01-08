USA Taps Sebastian as Unscripted VP

USA Network has hired Jessica Sebastian as its new VP of unscripted series, the network announced Thursday. She will report to original programming executive VP Jackie de Crinis.

Sebastian will head unscripted development for USA as well as current unscripted series, including Chrisley Knows Best, which is heading into its third season.

“We are thrilled to add Jessica’s expertise in the unscripted space to our senior creative team at USA Network,” said de Crinis, “Her work as a producer, director, showrunner and creative executive brings a multifaceted perspective to our burgeoning efforts.”

Sebastian previously served as VP of development at Electus.