USA Syncs Up Better Second Screen View

USA Network says it has upgraded the second-screen

experience it provides viewers by allowing fans of its shows to access custom

content, video, voting and polling and interact through third-party apps such

as Zeebox, NextGuide, Shazam and Viggle.





The new USA Sync got a tryout during last Wednesday's

telecast of the 100th episode of Psych. During the show, viewers were

able to vote to select the show's ending.





USA says nearly 40,000 fans found and engaged with Psych

content on Wednesday across different platforms during and after the 100th

episode. The network says fans spent more than 13 minutes on average in the app

of their choice.





We know it a fragmented world and you can't always get the

attention of all your fans to come back to one core destination," says

Jesse Redniss, senior VP of digital at USA Network. "So we really want to

push all of our great content experiences to wherever the fans are."





Syndicating the network's second-screen content "is

providing new avenues for consumer engagement, which is going to broaden new

avenues for monetization and ad partnerships. And that will drive more bottom-line

revenue across the board," says Redniss.





Dunkin' Donuts sponsored the voting during Wednesday's Psych

episode and its branding was part of the experience for users of the

second-screen apps.





"The second screen is really the place where brands and

advertisers are really seeing that engagement touch point. And now that we're

creating these rich experiences, it's a way that we can tie all these screens

together," says Redniss. He expects the second-screen apps to be a big

focus at USA's upfront ad sales presentation in May.





Using the new USA Sync, viewers can participate in voting

and polling. The can also play second-screen games tied to on-air content.

Their scores and the prizes they win can be shared with others via social

networks.





USA is using the Watchwith platform as a clearinghouse for

storing its content and distributing it to licensed partners.





Redniss says USA isn't yet charging second-screen apps to

license its content. "We'll work out the compensation schemes, whether

it's a rev share or what have you," he says. "Right now, this is

really trying to do a proof of concept to show that the consumers really want

this type of content. We want to really focus in on the actual consumer

experience and making sure that it's the best consumer experience possible

before we really start pushing the monetization angle."





USA Sync also enables social interactions, which drive live

viewing and expands the television viewing experience.





The network plans to have more apps engaged in time for the

premiere of its new series Graceland over the summer.



