USA Slates ‘Burn Notice', ‘Royal Pains' Returns
By Alex Weprin
USA
has slated the season premieres for two of its biggest summer series. The NBC
Universal owned cable network says that dramas Burn Notice and Royal
Pains will return for the fourth and second seasons respectively on
Thursday, June 3, starting at 9 p.m.
Royal Pains was summer 2009's breakout hit, with its
launch the best for any cable series in all of the key demos and in total
viewers.
Burn Notice has become one of cable's top shows,
becoming the highest-rated series across ad supported cable in the first
quarter of 2009.
USA
is launching its originals in stages this summer. New episodes of In Plain
Sight and Law & Order: Criminal Intent debuted earlier this
week. Royal Pains and Burn Notice will be launching in June, with
White Collar, Psych and new series Covert Affairs set to
premiere in July.
