USA Slates ‘Burn Notice', ‘Royal Pains' Returns

USA

has slated the season premieres for two of its biggest summer series. The NBC

Universal owned cable network says that dramas Burn Notice and Royal

Pains will return for the fourth and second seasons respectively on

Thursday, June 3, starting at 9 p.m.

Royal Pains was summer 2009's breakout hit, with its

launch the best for any cable series in all of the key demos and in total

viewers.

Burn Notice has become one of cable's top shows,

becoming the highest-rated series across ad supported cable in the first

quarter of 2009.

USA

is launching its originals in stages this summer. New episodes of In Plain

Sight and Law & Order: Criminal Intent debuted earlier this

week. Royal Pains and Burn Notice will be launching in June, with

White Collar, Psych and new series Covert Affairs set to

premiere in July.