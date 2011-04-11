USA Sets Summer Premiere Dates
USA Network announced premiere dates for six original series
this summer, including two new shows.
Suits (formerly
titled A Legal Mind), about a
corporate lawyer who hires a smart but unmotivated college dropout as his
associate, will debut Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. Necessary Roughness, about a divorcee who gets a job as a therapist
for high-profile clients, premieres Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m.. The two new
series will launch out of the season openers of Burn Notice and Royal Pains,
respectively.
New seasons of White
Collar and Covert Affairs return
on Tuesday, June 7. Also continuing through the summer are WWE Tough Enough and WWE
Monday Night Raw on Mondays and Law
& Order: Criminal Intent and In
Plain Sight on Sundays.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.