USA Sets Summer Premiere Dates

USA Network announced premiere dates for six original series

this summer, including two new shows.

Suits (formerly

titled A Legal Mind), about a

corporate lawyer who hires a smart but unmotivated college dropout as his

associate, will debut Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. Necessary Roughness, about a divorcee who gets a job as a therapist

for high-profile clients, premieres Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m.. The two new

series will launch out of the season openers of Burn Notice and Royal Pains,

respectively.

New seasons of White

Collar and Covert Affairs return

on Tuesday, June 7. Also continuing through the summer are WWE Tough Enough and WWE

Monday Night Raw on Mondays and Law

& Order: Criminal Intent and In

Plain Sight on Sundays.