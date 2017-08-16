USA Sets ‘Suits’ Spinoff Pilot Starring Gina Torres

USA Network will use the season seven finale of its drama series Suitsas a backdoor pilot for a potential series spinoff, the network said Wednesday.

TheSuitsspinoff will star Gina Torres, who played powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson on the show, said network officials.Suitscreator and executive producer Aaron Korsh as well as executive producer Daniel Arkin will serve as executive producers for the spinoff.

The spinoff will feature Torres as a lawyer adjusting to her new life dealing with Chicago politics, said the network.



For more, go to multichannel.com.