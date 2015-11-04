USA Sets Premieres for ‘SmackDown’, ‘Suits’, ‘Colony’

USA Network has set up its January premieres, with WWE franchise SmackDown returning Jan. 7 with a two-hour live installment. The new drama Colony, from executive producers Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Ryan Condal (Hercules), debuts Jan. 14, before the fifth season of legal drama Suits resumes Jan. 27.

With Smackdown and Monday Night Raw, USA is the exclusive cable home to WWE’s two prime properties.

Colony, with Josh Holloway (Lost) playing a former FBI agent, holds the 10 p.m. slot on Thursdays starting in mid-January. It’s a co-production between Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Suits finishes its run with six new episodes in the Weds. 10 p.m. slot starting Jan. 27. From Universal Cable Productions, Suits was created by, and is executive produced by, Aaron Korsh.

Ad-supported USA Network airs in over 102 million U.S. homes.