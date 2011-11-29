USASets Jan. 26 Premiere Date for 'Common Law'
USA announced
Tuesday that its upcoming original series, Common Law, will premiere Jan.
26 at 10 p.m.
Common Law stars Michael Ealy (The
Good Wife, Californication) and Warren Kole (Chicago Code, 24) as
two detective partners who are forced by their captain to enter couples therapy
after their constant bickering affects their work. The series also stars Jack
McGee (Rescue Me, The Fighter) and Sonya Walger (Lost, In
Treatment).
Common Law is written and
executive produced by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Jon Turteltaub and Craig
Sweeny will also serve as executive producers, with Dan Shotz and Karim Zreik
on board as co-executive producers. The pilot was directed by Turteltaub.
USA also announced
the return dates for White Collar and Royal Pains. White
Collar will wrap up its third season with six episodes beginning Jan. 17 at
10 p.m., while Royal Pains will begin to air the final six episodes of
its third season as well on Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. Both series have been renewed
for an additional season.
