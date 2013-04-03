USA Sets 'Graceland' Premiere for June 6

USA Network will debut its newest original series Graceland on Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m., the network said in announcing its summer premiere dates.

Graceland will air out of Burn Notice, which returns at 9 p.m. for its seventh season. Reality series Summer Camp will debut sometime in July.

Royal Pains bows its fifth season Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m. and will be paired with Necessary Roughness, which premieres its third season at 10 p.m. Covert Affairs returns Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m., followed by Suits at 10 p.m.

USA premieres reality series The Moment, hosted by former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, next Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m.

USA's other new reality series The Choir will premiere in the fall, along with White Collar''s fifth season.