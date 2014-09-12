USA’s ‘White Collar’ to End After Sixth Season

In an expected move, USA Network announced Friday that the sixth season of drama White Collar will also be its final one.

Season 6 will premiere Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the return of spy drama Covert Affairs at 10 p.m.

“From its inception, White Collar captured a massive and loyal following, in large part due to the incredible on-screen chemistry between Matt [Bomer] and Tim [DeKay], who deserve credit for one of the most brilliantly performed ‘bromances’ in all of television,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. “The series also benefited from smart writing and an extraordinarily talented supporting cast, who helped it become a fan favorite crime drama for five straight years. This season will not disappoint, with an exciting and shocking ending that fans will never forget.”

White Collar is executive produced and created by Jeff Eastin with Nick Thiel and Jeff King also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Fox Television Studios.