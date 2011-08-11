USA Renews 'Suits' for Second Season
USA Network
announced Thursday the renewal of their freshman original series, Suits,
for a 16-episode second season.
Since premiering
June 23, the series, about a college dropout who gets hired by a New York
corporate law firm, has averaged 6.3 million total viewers and 2.8 million in
the 18-49 demo, making it the most-watched telecast in its time slot. Suits
has also averaged 2.9 million viewers 25-54 and 1.2 million viewers 18-34.
"Suits
exceeded our expectations on every level with its sharp writing, engaging
ensemble cast and
incredible production values," said USA co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris
McCumber. "Quickly embraced by our viewers, critics and the industry as a
series that pushes the envelope of the USA brand, we needed no further evidence
to greenlight a second season."
Suits will conclude its first
season on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m.
