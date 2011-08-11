USA Renews 'Suits' for Second Season

USA Network

announced Thursday the renewal of their freshman original series, Suits,

for a 16-episode second season.

Since premiering

June 23, the series, about a college dropout who gets hired by a New York

corporate law firm, has averaged 6.3 million total viewers and 2.8 million in

the 18-49 demo, making it the most-watched telecast in its time slot. Suits

has also averaged 2.9 million viewers 25-54 and 1.2 million viewers 18-34.

"Suits

exceeded our expectations on every level with its sharp writing, engaging

ensemble cast and

incredible production values," said USA co-presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris

McCumber. "Quickly embraced by our viewers, critics and the industry as a

series that pushes the envelope of the USA brand, we needed no further evidence

to greenlight a second season."

Suits will conclude its first

season on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m.