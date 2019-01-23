USA Renews ‘Suits’ For Ninth and Final Season

USA Network has renewed lawyer drama Suits for a ninth season comprised of ten episodes. That will represent the final season of the Aaron Korsh drama.

Suits premiered in 2011.

"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade,” said Chris McCumber, president, USA Network and Syfy. “I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

Universal Cable Productions produces Suits.

The show began when hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht) hired brilliant college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. The duo, along with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), became a family.

Suits now centers on an “evolved” firm, in USA’s words, led by Harvey, Louis, secretary-turned-COO Donna, and Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce). The firm continues to tackle top corporate cases with the support of Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) and new addition Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

The back half of season eight starts Jan. 23, with Louis as the new managing partner of Zane Specter Litt. There are six episodes.

Suits was created by Korsh, who executive produces along with Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic, along with Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano.

“It seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour-long script,” said Korsh. “These days that’s a common thing, but 47 years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP.”