USA Renews 'Royal Pains,' 'White Collar,' 'Covert Affairs'

USA has renewed three of its top summer series, on Tuesday

picking up additional seasons of Royal

Pains, White Collar and Covert Affairs.

Royal Pains

received a two-season, 26-episode order, with production on the fifth season of

the Universal Cable Productions drama to begin in 2013. White Collar, from Fox Television Studios, received a 16-episode

pickup to take it into its fifth season, also to begin filming in 2013.

Covert Affairs,

also from Universal Cable Productions, was renewed for a fourth season of 16

episodes. All three series ranked

among cable's top 10 scripted one-hours in adults 18-49 this summer.