USA Renews 'Royal Pains,' 'White Collar,' 'Covert Affairs'
USA has renewed three of its top summer series, on Tuesday
picking up additional seasons of Royal
Pains, White Collar and Covert Affairs.
Royal Pains
received a two-season, 26-episode order, with production on the fifth season of
the Universal Cable Productions drama to begin in 2013. White Collar, from Fox Television Studios, received a 16-episode
pickup to take it into its fifth season, also to begin filming in 2013.
Covert Affairs,
also from Universal Cable Productions, was renewed for a fourth season of 16
episodes. All three series ranked
among cable's top 10 scripted one-hours in adults 18-49 this summer.
