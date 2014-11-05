USA Renews ‘Royal Pains’ for Two More Seasons

USA has renewed drama series Royal Pains for two additional seasons, the network announced Wednesday. The show, from Universal Cable Productions, ended its sixth season Sept. 2.

“Royal Pains remains a staple for fun summer TV viewing, and we are pleased to bring back the series for two additional seasons,” said USA president Chris McCumber. “We’re extremely proud of both the talent and creative team, who, season after season, have brought to life to these relatable and multifaceted stories, which continue to attract a loyal fan base.”

Royal Pains will pass the 100-episode mark in its eighth season. The series is written and executive produced by Andrew Lenchewski and Michael Rauch. Jeff Kwatinetz and Paul Frank of Prospect Park also serve as executive producers.

“Royal Pains was a breakout hit from its first episode and continues to deliver for USA and our studio,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.