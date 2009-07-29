USA Renews 'Royal Pains,' 'Burn Notice'

Related: USA Tops For Summer

USA Network has renewed Royal Pains and Burn Notice. Freshman series Royal Painshas been a surprise hit for USA, becoming the top new summer series so far this year. Burn Notice, which is in the middle of its third season, has been tops this year in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos, though TNT's The Closer still owns the summer in total viewers.

"We are thrilled to bring Royal Pains back for a new season," said USA Network programming chief Jeff Wachtel. "The show's stellar success has earned its prominent residency at USA, where viewers expect high quality programming and smart, character-driven storytelling."