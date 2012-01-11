USA Renews 'Psych' for Seventh Season

USA announced Tuesday that it has picked up its detective series, Psych for a seventh season of 16 episodes.

It the longest-running series currently on air for the network.

The pickup of the seventh season was announced to fans on social media first.

Psych

stars James Roday and Dulé Hill announced the pickup via the show's

Facebook page and Twitter feed. Throughout Tuesday, the network shared

pieces of a "pineapple puzzle" that, when put together, revealed a video

message from the two stars, announcing the pickup.

"We

are always trying to find ways to reward our Psych brand ambassadors

for their loyalty and passion and social media plays a critical role in

how we connect with the people who matter most -- the fans," said USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. "It was exciting to deliver this historical news

to them first and before traditional media."

Psych returns Feb. 29 to finish its sixth season.

Psych is executive produced by Steve Franks, Kelly Kulchak and Chris Henze, from Universal Cable

Productions in association with Tagline Pictures. Mel Damski serves as

executive producer/director. Bill Callahan is executive producer.

Saladin K. Patterson and Andy Berman are co-executive producers/writers.