USA Renews 'Psych' for Seventh Season
USA announced Tuesday that it has picked up its detective series, Psych for a seventh season of 16 episodes.
It the longest-running series currently on air for the network.
The pickup of the seventh season was announced to fans on social media first.
Psych
stars James Roday and Dulé Hill announced the pickup via the show's
Facebook page and Twitter feed. Throughout Tuesday, the network shared
pieces of a "pineapple puzzle" that, when put together, revealed a video
message from the two stars, announcing the pickup.
"We
are always trying to find ways to reward our Psych brand ambassadors
for their loyalty and passion and social media plays a critical role in
how we connect with the people who matter most -- the fans," said USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel. "It was exciting to deliver this historical news
to them first and before traditional media."
Psych returns Feb. 29 to finish its sixth season.
Psych is executive produced by Steve Franks, Kelly Kulchak and Chris Henze, from Universal Cable
Productions in association with Tagline Pictures. Mel Damski serves as
executive producer/director. Bill Callahan is executive producer.
Saladin K. Patterson and Andy Berman are co-executive producers/writers.
