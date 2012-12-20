USA Renews 'Psych' for Eighth Season

USA Network has ordered another round of Psych, bringing its longest-running

current series to eight seasons.

The eight-episode pick-up of the comedy starring James Roday

and Dule Hill comes in advance of its seventh season premiere on Feb. 27.

Psych, which will

hit the 100-episode mark this season, averaged 4.5 million total viewers in its

sixth season, just below its season five audience. Season six was its highest

rated among adults 18-34.