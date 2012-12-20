USA Renews 'Psych' for Eighth Season
USA Network has ordered another round of Psych, bringing its longest-running
current series to eight seasons.
The eight-episode pick-up of the comedy starring James Roday
and Dule Hill comes in advance of its seventh season premiere on Feb. 27.
Psych, which will
hit the 100-episode mark this season, averaged 4.5 million total viewers in its
sixth season, just below its season five audience. Season six was its highest
rated among adults 18-34.
