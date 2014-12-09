USA Renews ‘Playing House’ With VOD as Primary Window

USA has handed out a unique renewal to freshman comedy Playing House.

Despite the cabler announcing that it would cut back on scripted comedies, the network renewed the well-liked but low-rated comedy for an eight-episode second season. The episodes will first premiere via on demand platforms before airing on the linear network a week later.

“Tapping into the increasing power of on demand, we have the unique opportunity to reward the incredibly devoted fans of Playing House with early access to new content and bring in additional audiences,” said USA president Chris McCumber.

USA says the strategy is designed to offer select advertisers premium placement across millions of multiplatform connected homes.