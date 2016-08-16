USA Renews 'Mr. Robot' for Third Season

USA Network has picked up its Emmy-nominated series Mr. Robot for a third season, the network said Tuesday.

The critically-acclaimed series, which stars Rami Malek as a cyber-security engineer who works for an underground hacker group, is currently in the midst of its second season, which has thus far posted audience declines from its freshman campaign. The series was recently nominated for six primetime Emmys.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Mr. Robot, a series that has pushed boundaries, captured the cultural zeitgeist, and been honored as one of the best dramas on television,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “Midway through its second season, Mr. Robot continues to break new ground and open up new opportunities for the network. We can’t wait to see where Sam Esmail and the entire brilliant Robot team take us next.”

