USA Renews 'Graceland' for Second Season
USA Network has ordered a 13-episode second season of drama Graceland ahead of its first season
finale on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The drama, which follows a group of undercover agents who
live together in a beach house, premiered to 3.3 million viewers on June 6,
with its penultimate episode of the season drawing 1.9 million viewers. Graceland is heavily time-shifted -- in
live + 7 ratings the series is averaging 4 million total viewers and 1.8
million adults 18-49, and grows 75% in total viewers and 90% in the demo on
average when DVR viewing is factored in.
Graceland, from
creator Jeff Eastin (White Collar)
and Fox Television Studios, was also a bit of a departure for USA's programming
strategy, featuring a darker and more serialized narrative than the network's
characteristic "blue sky" dramas.
"Jeff Eastin has once again delivered for USA Network. Graceland's
brilliant serialized storytelling mixed with striking cinematography and a
captivating ensemble cast has clearly resonated with a wide audience," said USA
president Chris McCumber. "We're proud to be the home of summer's top new cable
drama and anticipate Graceland will be a long-term
player for the network."
