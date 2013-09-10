USA Renews 'Graceland' for Second Season

USA Network has ordered a 13-episode second season of drama Graceland ahead of its first season

finale on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The drama, which follows a group of undercover agents who

live together in a beach house, premiered to 3.3 million viewers on June 6,

with its penultimate episode of the season drawing 1.9 million viewers. Graceland is heavily time-shifted -- in

live + 7 ratings the series is averaging 4 million total viewers and 1.8

million adults 18-49, and grows 75% in total viewers and 90% in the demo on

average when DVR viewing is factored in.

Graceland, from

creator Jeff Eastin (White Collar)

and Fox Television Studios, was also a bit of a departure for USA's programming

strategy, featuring a darker and more serialized narrative than the network's

characteristic "blue sky" dramas.

"Jeff Eastin has once again delivered for USA Network. Graceland's

brilliant serialized storytelling mixed with striking cinematography and a

captivating ensemble cast has clearly resonated with a wide audience," said USA

president Chris McCumber. "We're proud to be the home of summer's top new cable

drama and anticipate Graceland will be a long-term

player for the network."