USA Renews 'Covert Affairs,' 'Royal Pains,' 'Necessary Roughness'

USA Network has renewed some of its summer

originals, ordering 16 episodes each of Covert

Affairs, Royal Pains and Necessary Roughness for seasons three,

four and two, respectively.

The series' renewals follow the network's season orders of White Collar, Suits, In Plain Sight and

Burn Notice.

"USA's

original programming blew through all expectations this summer. We had an

unprecedented number of original series on our air -- and

every single one of them was great," said USA Co-Presidents Chris McCumber

and Jeff Wachtel, in the announcement. "The actors who make our

shows unique aren't just stars, they are character actors in the

finest sense. Our writers, directors and producers truly

understand what it takes to create sustainable success. It's a rare and

wonderful thing to announce the pick-up of our entire summer of programming."

Covert Affairs returns Nov. 1 with the second

half of its sophomore season. Royal Pains,

which has averaged with 7.2 million total viewers, will return

with six episodes, completing its third season in the winter. Necessary Roughness has averaged 5.85

million total viewers in its freshman season.