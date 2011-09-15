USA Renews 'Covert Affairs,' 'Royal Pains,' 'Necessary Roughness'
USA Network has renewed some of its summer
originals, ordering 16 episodes each of Covert
Affairs, Royal Pains and Necessary Roughness for seasons three,
four and two, respectively.
The series' renewals follow the network's season orders of White Collar, Suits, In Plain Sight and
Burn Notice.
"USA's
original programming blew through all expectations this summer. We had an
unprecedented number of original series on our air -- and
every single one of them was great," said USA Co-Presidents Chris McCumber
and Jeff Wachtel, in the announcement. "The actors who make our
shows unique aren't just stars, they are character actors in the
finest sense. Our writers, directors and producers truly
understand what it takes to create sustainable success. It's a rare and
wonderful thing to announce the pick-up of our entire summer of programming."
Covert Affairs returns Nov. 1 with the second
half of its sophomore season. Royal Pains,
which has averaged with 7.2 million total viewers, will return
with six episodes, completing its third season in the winter. Necessary Roughness has averaged 5.85
million total viewers in its freshman season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.