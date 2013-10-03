USA Renews 'Covert Affairs' for Fifth Season

Two weeks before Covert Affairs returns for the back-half of its fourth season, USA has renewed the spy drama for a 16-episode fifth season.

Covert Affairs averaged just under 4 million viewers (3.995 million) for the first half of its fourth season and was one of the summer's top 10 scripted shows on cable. The Piper Perabo starrer returns Oct. 17 at 10 p.m., leading out of White Collar's fifth season premiere.

"No other series on television travels the globe to tell a story like Covert Affairs, and we are pleased to bring it back for another season" said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network. "With its intricate storytelling, diverse characters and authentic locations, the series continues to be a cornerstone in our line-up of USA's original signature dramas."

Covert Affairs is produced by Universal Cable Productions.