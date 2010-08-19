USA Renews 'Covert Affairs'

USA Network is picking up a second season of its original series Covert Affairs, the network announced Thursday.

The renewal comes just a month into the series' first season, after having hit a series high on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a total of 5.4 million viewers. The Doug Liman executive-produced spy drama, which debuted July 13, brought in the largest adults 18-49 audience of any cable series premiere this year. It remains the number one new cable series of the year among the key adults 18-49 demo (2.52 million).

Covert Affairs comes from Universal Cable Productions. Liman is joined by Dave Bartis as Executive Producer through Dutch Oven. Matt Corman and Chris Ord serve as the series' writers and co-executive producers. James Parriott is also executive producer and Jonathan Glassner co-executive produces.