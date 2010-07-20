USA Regains Ratings Crown

USA Network finished all alone atop the cable ratings chart a week after

sharing first place with Disney Channel.

USA averaged 3.2 million

viewers for the week of July 12 to July 18, besting Disney Channel's 3.0

million viewers. TNT, on the heels of the record-breaking performance

of its new drama series Rizzoli and Isles, finished third with

2.6 million viewers, followed by Fox News with 1.9 million watchers.

TBS

and ESPN (1.8 million viewers); Discovery Channel (1.6 million);

History (1.5 million); and Family Channel and Nick At Nite (1.4 million)

rounded out the top 10, according to an Disney-ABC Television Group

analysis of Nielsen data.

Discovery's July 13 installment of its reality series Deadliest

Catch -- which featured the final episode of the late Capt. Phil

Harris - was the most watched show for the week in all major viewers

demos and averaging 8.5 million total viewers, according to Turner

Research analysis of Nielsen data. TNT's Rizzoli & Isles,

which drew the most viewers ever for a cable ad-supported scripted

series with 7.5 million viewers, finished third for the week.



