USA Promotes Sloane and Sluchan

USA network upped Lindsay Sloane and Michael Sluchan to VPs of original scripted series programming. Previously holding director positions in the same department, the duo will report to Jackie de Crinis, senior VP, original scripted series programming.

Michael Sluchan will continue to shepherd production of the hit series Monk and supervise production on new shows, including his most recent pilot Underfunded.

Sluchan joined USA in October 1999 as a creative executive in long-form programming and oversaw production of several projects, including Dominick Dunne Presents: Murder In Greenwich, Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss and the miniseries Spartacus.

Prior to his tenure at USA, Sluchan worked in development at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions. Lindsay Sloane will continue to oversee the productions of The Dead Zone and The 4400 and the development and launch of the newest original series, Pysch, which premiered July 7. Sloane joined USA in September 2003 as a director of original series development. Before joining USA, Sloane was VP of development at Gran Via Productions.