USA Picks Up Wahlberg’s ‘Shooter’

USA Network has picked up Shooter, a drama based on the Point of Impact novel by Stephen Hunter, and the 2007 film starring Mark Wahlberg. The co-production with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions comes from executive producers Wahlberg of Closest to the Hole Productions, Stephen Levinson of Leverage Entertainment, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Ryan Phillippe is a producer and will star as Bob Lee Swagger, a marksman living in exile who is coaxed back into action after learning of a plot to kill the president. Omar Epps joins him in the cast.

“Shooter is an uncompromising exploration of the definition and evolution of a hero,” said Jackie de Crinis, executive VP, original programming, USA Network. “The conspiracy and drama that unfolded throughout the first hour had us completely immersed, and we look forward to more.”

John Hlavin (The Shield) wrote the pilot and will executive produce. Simon Cellan Jones (Bloodline) directed the pilot.

On the heels of Gale Anne Hurd drama Falling Water, Shooter is the second project to be greenlit off of USA Network’s 2015/2016 pilot slate.

“USA is the perfect home for Shooter,” said Amy Powell, president, Paramount Television. “Stephen Hunter’s Bob Lee Swagger is a heroic, iconic character and there is so much more of his story to explore in series. This incredible group of producers and actors bring our vision to the next level.”