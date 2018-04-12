USA Picks Up Four Scripted Pilot Projects

USA Network has greenlit four new scripted pilot projects, including an offshoot of the Bourne Identity movie franchise, the network announced Thursday.

Among the series pickups is Treadstone, which explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program that was prominently featured in the Bourne franchise; and Briarpatch, based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name and executive produced by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and Andy Greenwald that follows an investigator who returns to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered only to discover corruption in the town she thought she left behind, said network officials.

Other USA greenlit pilots include Dare Me, based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, which is an unflinching exploration of volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town; and Erase, a crime thriller-with-a-twist starring and executive produced by Denis Leary.

“As the number one cable entertainment network for a record 12 years in a row, USA Network delivers unmatched scale and momentum with a broad, diverse slate of programming,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “These new pilots add to our dynamic scripted pipeline with the big auspices, top creative talent and bold characters that have become USA’s signature.”