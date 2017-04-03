USA Picks Up Sophomore Season of ‘Falling Water’

USA Network announced the second season pickup of Falling Water. The drama comes from Universal Cable Productions (UCP) and executive producers Gale Anne Hurd of Valhalla Entertainment, Blake Masters, the late Henry Bromell and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

Rémi Aubuchon joins as showrunner.

Season 2 will premiere on USA later this year.

“Falling Water turns the traditional dramatic thriller on its head by tapping into the power of something we all have access to: dreams,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing this bold, completely unique story.”

Season 2 follows three unrelated people whose worlds collide when they discover abilities to manipulate dreams and, by extension, the dreamers themselves.

“With its striking visuals and stylized narrative, Falling Watercreates a world where dreams have a dramatic impact on reality,” said Jeff Wachtel, president, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Gale and Blake executed a thought-provoking and resonant first season. We’re delighted to welcome Rémi to the creative team–and we can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”

Aubuchon was showrunner on sci-fi series Falling Skies and superhero drama Powers.

Falling Water stars David Ajala, Will Yun Lee and Lizzie Brochere.