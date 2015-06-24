USA Picks Up Second Season of ‘Mr. Robot’ Ahead of Series Premiere

USA gave a huge vote of confidence to rookie Mr. Robot Wednesday, ordering a second season ahead of the hacker drama’s linear season one debut.

The net’s greenlight came for a minimum of 10 episodes set to air in 2016.

“We knew from the moment we read Sam Esmail’s provocative script, and witnessed the brilliant performances of Rami Malek and Christian Slater, that Mr. Robot is a stand-out series that is unlike anything currently on television,” said USA Network President Chris McCumber in a statement.

The series pilot has had 2.7 million views since USA first made it available On Demand May 27.

Mr. Robot is from Universal Cable Productions and is executive produced by series creator Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Steve Golin and Niels Arden Oplev.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxzzW_e6bWs[/embed]