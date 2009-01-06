USA Picks Up 'Royal Pains'

USA Network has picked up original series Royal Pains (working title), starring Mark Feuerstein. The 11-episode order is the first original series production from Universal Cable Productions for the network.



"Like all of our scripted series, Royal Pains is a new take on a successful genre," said Jeff Wachtel, executive vice president, original programming, USA Network and co-head, original content, Universal Cable Productions. "Royal Pains should be the perfect addition to our winning line-up."



The series centers on a young doctor who loses his thriving medical career only to have it revived as he becomes an on-call doctor for the rich and famous.

Royal Pains is executive produced by Rich Frank, Paul Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz from Prospect Park and written and co-executive produced by Andrew Lenchewski.