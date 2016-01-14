USA Picks Up ‘Falling Water’ Drama

USA Network has picked up the drama Falling Water, whose executive producers include Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead). The series comes from Universal Cable Productions; Blake Masters (Brotherhood) and the late Henry Bromell (Homeland) are also executive producers, as is Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who directed the pilot.

The pilot was written and co-created by Masters and Bromell. David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), Will Yun Lee (Hawaii 5-0) and Lizzie Brochere (American Horror Story: Asylum) are set to star.

“Falling Water captivated us with its cinematic journey and unique exploration into the power of the dream world,” said Jackie de Crinis, executive VP of original programming, USA Network. “It is an edge-of-your seat thriller that reveals a race to control the collective conscience.”

Falling Water is the first pilot to be greenlit off of USA Network’s 2015/2016 slate. The series tells the story of three unrelated people, who slowly realize that they are dreaming separate parts of a single common dream.

USA, fresh off a Golden Globes best drama win for Mr. Robot, has been shifting to darker dramas from its more blue-sky past.

“Today’s world demands shows that both challenge and reward the audience in spectacular ways,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Falling Water is the type of show that can move the needle of popular culture with its thrilling exploration of the dark side of the mind.”

Exec producer Bromell died of a heart attack in 2013.