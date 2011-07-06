USA Picks Up 'Common Law'

USA Network has picked up the original series Common Law with an 11-episode order, with production beginning in August in New Orleans.

The series, starring Michael Ealy and Warren Kole as two cops whose difficult partnership gets in the way of their work in the LAPD, is from CBS Television Studios and Junction Entertainment. Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, John Turteltaub and Craig Sweeny serve as executive producers.

"When CBS Television Studios sent us the script of Common Law, we immediately fell in love with the writing, the characters and the premise," said USA Co-Presidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber, who made the announcement. "We're very lucky to have the Wibberleys, Jon and Craig guiding the process on this show; and with Michael and Warren, we have two stars who bring out the best in each other."

Deadline first reported the pickup on Tuesday.